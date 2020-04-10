Minister reviews ration supplies to the needy

The Coordination Committee for relief to daily wagers and labourers met under the chair of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the Deputy Commissioner's office, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Coordination Committee for relief to daily wagers and labourers met under the chair of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the Deputy Commissioner's office, here on Friday.

Members of the Coordination Committee MPA Sadia Suhail, Dr. Hussain Jaffery, Executive Director Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib and representative of welfare organizations attended the meeting.

The members of the Coordination Committee apprised the Minister of the activities on relief to the labourrers and daily wages earners.

The Minister said well reputed organizations had been asked to support the government and all donors had been requested to collaborate with the government on joint platform.

The Minister said, "Besides ongoing distribution of ration and essentials to the deserving people, a database is being developed on fast track basis at the Union Council level to provide support to the people most affected by the restrictions imposed due to Corona Pandemic. The philanthropists must come forward to support the needy and stand by the government. Let me emphasize that we did not have any other choice except these restrictions."Elaborating further, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that currently there were around 350 people under treatment in Lahore and they were being looked after very well.

She said return of recovered patients to their homes was a positive development.