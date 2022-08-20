Minister reviews rehabilitation work of rain-hit area in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for education and focal person rain emergency Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Saturday held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah to evaluate losses caused by monsoon rain.

On the occasion, provincial minister announced to exempt district from collecting any tax due to heavy rain.

He said that affectees of rain-hit areas would not leave alone in this difficult time and the Sindh government would also extend every possible assistance.

Shah said that recommendation to declare Mirpurkhas as a calamity hit area had been communicated while availability of essential food items and medicines was being ensured to accommodate rain-hit people at relief camps in different areas on urgent basis, Minister said that like other districts Rs.

3 million were also released for ensuring immediate relief to rain-git people.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aaabdeen giving detailed briefing told that around 35 relief camps had been established in all talukas of Mirpurkhas where 1941 people had been accommodated so far while number of PD and FD houses was 50.

He said that due to heavy downpour five persons were killed and 2 injured while a compensation cheque was also given to heirs of one deceased.

The Director Nara Canal Mansoor Ahmed Memon gave briefing about drainage of accumulated rain water.