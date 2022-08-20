UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Rehabilitation Work Of Rain-hit Area In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Minister reviews rehabilitation work of rain-hit area in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for education and focal person rain emergency Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Saturday held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah to evaluate losses caused by monsoon rain.

On the occasion, provincial minister announced to exempt district from collecting any tax due to heavy rain.

He said that affectees of rain-hit areas would not leave alone in this difficult time and the Sindh government would also extend every possible assistance.

Shah said that recommendation to declare Mirpurkhas as a calamity hit area had been communicated while availability of essential food items and medicines was being ensured to accommodate rain-hit people at relief camps in different areas on urgent basis, Minister said that like other districts Rs.

3 million were also released for ensuring immediate relief to rain-git people.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aaabdeen giving detailed briefing told that around 35 relief camps had been established in all talukas of Mirpurkhas where 1941 people had been accommodated so far while number of PD and FD houses was 50.

He said that due to heavy downpour five persons were killed and 2 injured while a compensation cheque was also given to heirs of one deceased.

The Director Nara Canal Mansoor Ahmed Memon gave briefing about drainage of accumulated rain water.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Education Water Nara All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

30 minutes ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.