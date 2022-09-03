UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Relief Activities In Flood Affected Areas

Published September 03, 2022

Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the government will try its best to compensate the damages faced by people in the flood-affected areas as soon as possible

It was also considering the suggestions for compensation or reconstruction of the affected houses.

According to handout issued here, the minister was presiding a meeting at the Commissioner's Office, Dera Ghazi Khan, on Saturday in which he was informed about the future strategy of the Punjab government for relief activities in flood affected areas.

Members of the Assembly, Muhammad Hanif Patafi, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak, Dr. Shaheen Najeeb Khosa, Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Mohammad Anwar Briar and others were present.

The provincial minister said that the relief operation had been completed now and focus would be on resettlement. He added that the survey in the flood affected areas would be completed soon and the damages would be remedied.

He said, "Apart from cash, they are also considering the aspects of building houses with the help of domestic and foreign donors." He said philanthropists were coming in large numbers to help the people. "We are focusing on resettlement after relief work" he said.

Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that the survey should be completed transparently and quickly and construction of houses, settlements and maintenance of roads should be focused now.

MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshk announced to build 1,000 houses in his constituency with Rs. 100 million and said that the victims of his constituency would also get equal government assistance. He suggested that the number of health camps and teams should be increased.

MPA Dr. Shahina Najeeb Khosa said that public representatives should be included in the survey teams. Settlements should not be made on the torrential path.

