Minister Reviews Relief Efforts For Thatta's Rain-affected People

Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

Minister reviews relief efforts for Thatta's rain-affected people

Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Mir Shabbir Ali Bijrani on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and relief activities made for the rain affected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Mir Shabbir Ali Bijrani on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and relief activities made for the rain affected people.

He reviewed the arrangements while chairing a meeting of the officials, parliamentarians and other notables at the DC Office Thatta, said a statement issued here.

Earlier, the Sindh Minister visited various parts of Thatta to review the situation in rain-hit areas.

The Minister was given a detailed briefing about the losses occured due to recent heavy rains in Thatta as well as steps taken to provide relief to the affected people, said a statement.

Adviser to the Sindh chief minister for Social Welfare Ejaz Shah Sheerazi and other notables were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that the Sindh government was taking every possible step to provide relief to the rain affectees and directed the administration to work actively to help the people.

He also reviewed the arrangements of tents, food commodities (ration) and supply of drinking water through tankers for the homeless affectees.

Bijrani also directed for de-watering with the help of machines from the low-lying areas which are still submerged with water after rainfall.

He also directed the departments concerned to prepare the update reports about the prevailing situation to submit the same to the Sindh chief minister.

He said that steps are being taken to cope with the situation expected to arise due to flood.

