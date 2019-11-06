Minister reviews relief measures for people, price mechanism

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired a meeting to reivew implementation of price control mechanism and steps taken for provision of relief to the poor people regarding essential items

The provincial minister said that departments concerned must ensure availability of essential items at fixed prices, adding that respective district administration, price control magistrates and relevant officers should continue monitoring of the prices and special monitoring should be conducted in critical bazaars.Hoarders and profiteers should not be allowed to exploit the masses,He added.

The Minister directed the authorities concerned to continue crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers with the cooperation of people. Complaints regarding hoarding and price-hike should be addressed immediately, and no negligence would be tolerated in this connection.

He also stressed the need for taking steps to encourage farmers to bring their agri yields in model bazaars to facilitate the general public.

Lahore Division Commissioner, Additional Secretary Industries, Deputy Commissioner & others concerned officers attended the meeting.