UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Relief Measures For People, Price Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:28 PM

Minister reviews relief measures for people, price mechanism

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired a meeting to reivew implementation of price control mechanism and steps taken for provision of relief to the poor people regarding essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired a meeting to reivew implementation of price control mechanism and steps taken for provision of relief to the poor people regarding essential items.

The provincial minister said that departments concerned must ensure availability of essential items at fixed prices, adding that respective district administration, price control magistrates and relevant officers should continue monitoring of the prices and special monitoring should be conducted in critical bazaars.Hoarders and profiteers should not be allowed to exploit the masses,He added.

The Minister directed the authorities concerned to continue crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers with the cooperation of people. Complaints regarding hoarding and price-hike should be addressed immediately, and no negligence would be tolerated in this connection.

He also stressed the need for taking steps to encourage farmers to bring their agri yields in model bazaars to facilitate the general public.

Lahore Division Commissioner, Additional Secretary Industries, Deputy Commissioner & others concerned officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Poor Agri Price

Recent Stories

ADNOC hosts 12 business partnership Majlises

31 minutes ago

DFM posts net profit of AED 95.5 million in first ..

31 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine meets Abdul Khabir Azad

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad thanks to fans wishing him thr ..

3 minutes ago

North Korea slams planned US military drills with ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Police issue 4,485 certificates to people l ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.