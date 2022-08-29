UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Rescue, Relief Operation At Sagu Bridge D I Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Minister reviews rescue, relief operation at Sagu Bridge D I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Khan on Monday visited to the localities near Sagu Bridge at Daraban Tehsil to review the rescue and relief activities.

The minister accompanied the Dera Ismail Khan division Commissioner Amir Afaq and Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah expressed satisfaction over the ongoing rescue and relief operation in the area and admired the rescue 1122 teams for their excellent performance while rescuing stranded people in the area which remained inaccessible after floodwater inundated the area.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and they would not be left alone in this difficult time.

The district emergency service Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a total of 80 people including women and children were rescued from villages near Sagu Bridge on Monday and they were shifted to safe places where they were being properly looked after.

He said the rescue teams were engaged at different flood-hit places in the area, rescuing stranded people.

He said that a total of over 2500 people were rescued from Prova Tehsil, Fateh Morre, Daraban Tehsil, Sagu Bridge, Tikan, Kulachi Tehsil, Hatala, Kuwari and Dera Township on Sunday. Similarly, he added, 30 goats were also rescued and handed them over to owners.

He said that rescue teams were fully geared up with all necessary equipment and trapped people were being rescued with the help of boats.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 Women Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.