Minister reviews rescue, relief operation at Sagu Bridge D I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Khan on Monday visited to the localities near Sagu Bridge at Daraban Tehsil to review the rescue and relief activities.

The minister accompanied the Dera Ismail Khan division Commissioner Amir Afaq and Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah expressed satisfaction over the ongoing rescue and relief operation in the area and admired the rescue 1122 teams for their excellent performance while rescuing stranded people in the area which remained inaccessible after floodwater inundated the area.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and they would not be left alone in this difficult time.

The district emergency service Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a total of 80 people including women and children were rescued from villages near Sagu Bridge on Monday and they were shifted to safe places where they were being properly looked after.

He said the rescue teams were engaged at different flood-hit places in the area, rescuing stranded people.

He said that a total of over 2500 people were rescued from Prova Tehsil, Fateh Morre, Daraban Tehsil, Sagu Bridge, Tikan, Kulachi Tehsil, Hatala, Kuwari and Dera Township on Sunday. Similarly, he added, 30 goats were also rescued and handed them over to owners.

He said that rescue teams were fully geared up with all necessary equipment and trapped people were being rescued with the help of boats.