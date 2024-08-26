Open Menu

Published August 26, 2024

Minister reviews revamping project of Services, General hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the ongoing revamping project in Services Hospital Lahore and General Hospital.

Presiding over a meeting in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Monday, he said that efforts are being made to complete the revamping project on priority basis for the convenience of patients coming to government hospitals.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood participated in the meeting. The concerned officers, contractors and XENs gave a briefing in this regard.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that there will be no compromise on quality and transparency in the revamping project.

Concerned contractors have been directed to fully functional four more operation theaters of the General Hospital by August 31.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood said that the concerned officers have been instructed to continuously monitor the ongoing revamping project in government hospitals.

Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal General Hospital Lahore Professor Sardar Al-Farid Zafar, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Zohra Khanum, MS General Hospital Lahore Dr. Farid, MS Services Hospital Lahore Dr. Abdul Mudabar, concerned XENs, contractors and other officers attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan