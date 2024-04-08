Open Menu

Minister Reviews Road Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Minister reviews road project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Suhaib Ahmed Bharth

on Monday reviewed pace of work of an under-construction road.

Senior officers of the highway authority briefed the minister regarding the

construction of 16-km road.

The minister said the government was striving hard to provide the best

travel facilities to the masses.

