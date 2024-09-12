Minister reviews security arrangements for 12th of Rabiul- Awwal

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani reviewed security measures for programmes on 12th of Rabiul- Awwal in a meeting, held at the Commissioner's Office here on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hasan briefed the minister about the security arrangements for the Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations across the region.

Gorchani ordered for ensuring foolproof security measures, in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, for Eid Miladun-Nabi. He directed the divisional administration to take action against elements who could sabotage peace.

The RPO confirmed the minister as police of all districts of the division were fully alert to maintain law and order.

There would be about 191 processions and 70 Milad celebrations arranged on the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him, he said.

All possible measures have been taken to maintain communal harmony as well during Rabi ul-Awwal like in month of Muharram-ul-Harram, he added. Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said processions' routes of Eid Miladun-Nabi were made neat and clean to pass through without hiccups to end at the designated points.