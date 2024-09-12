Open Menu

Minister Reviews Security Arrangements For 12th Of Rabiul- Awwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Minister reviews security arrangements for 12th of Rabiul- Awwal

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani reviewed security measures for programmes on 12th of Rabiul- Awwal in a meeting, held at the Commissioner's Office here on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hasan briefed the minister about the security arrangements for the Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations across the region.

Gorchani ordered for ensuring foolproof security measures, in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, for Eid Miladun-Nabi. He directed the divisional administration to take action against elements who could sabotage peace.

The RPO confirmed the minister as police of all districts of the division were fully alert to maintain law and order.

There would be about 191 processions and 70 Milad celebrations arranged on the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him, he said.

All possible measures have been taken to maintain communal harmony as well during Rabi ul-Awwal like in month of Muharram-ul-Harram, he added. Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said processions' routes of Eid Miladun-Nabi were made neat and clean to pass through without hiccups to end at the designated points.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Law And Order Alert Nasir All

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

4 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

7 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

22 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan