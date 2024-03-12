Open Menu

Minister Reviews Sehri, Iftar Arrangement In Institutions Of Social Welfare Dept

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt held a virtual meeting of all divisional directors to review the arrangements for Sehri and Iftar in institutions across their respective districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt held a virtual meeting of all divisional directors to review the arrangements for Sehri and Iftar in institutions across their respective districts.

He underscored the importance of maintaining high-quality facilities in these institutions, stating that no compromise would be made in this regard.

Highlighting the significance of providing optimal Sehri and Iftar arrangements during the month of Ramadan, Minister Butt announced plans for his team to conduct visits to all districts.

These visits aim to engage with residents directly, listening to their concerns with empathy, and ensuring that individuals in institutions supervised by the Social Welfare Department receive the best possible health and residential amenities.

Moreover, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt issued directives to expedite the completion of ongoing developmental projects in the districts, emphasizing the government's commitment to advancing community welfare.

