Minister Reviews SME Sector,cottage Industry,youth Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:32 PM

Minister reviews SME sector,cottage industry,youth programme

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting to review matters pertaining to promotion of the small & medium enterprises (SME) sector, revival of cottage industry and issuance of programmes for empowering the youth on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting to review matters pertaining to promotion of the small & medium enterprises (SME) sector, revival of cottage industry and issuance of programmes for empowering the youth on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the minister said schemes worth Rs 9.5 billion had been prepared relating to promotion of the SME sector and revival of cottage industry.

He added that programmes for the provision of interest-free loans of Rs6 billion had also been approved for enabling the skilled youth to launch their business and all programmes would be initiated during the current month.

Aslam Iqbal said that the foundation of industrial progress revolution had been set with the establishment of new industrial zones and special economic zones.

He said the Punjab had become an attractive place for investment, adding that investment exceeding one billion Dollar had been done in industrial zones of Faisalabad.

The minister said that agreements for making new investment amounting to billions of Dollars had been made with foreign investors.

The secretary Industries & Trade, additional secretary, DG Industries and concerned officers participated in the meeting.

