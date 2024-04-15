Open Menu

Minister Reviews Social Welfare Dept’s Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Minister reviews Social Welfare dept’s affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, during a meeting here on Monday, reviewed the department’s affairs.

Director General Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Amina Munir, divisional directors and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The deliberations at the meeting were marked by a comprehensive exchange of views between Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt and the divisional directors, focusing on critical issues pertinent to departmental affairs. Attentively listening to the concerns raised by divisional directors from Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Sahiwal, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt promptly directed Director General Amina Munir to undertake immediate measures for their resolution.

In his address, the minister reiterated the commitment of the Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to empower marginalized and neglected women economically.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of skilled and financially independent women in driving economic progress, he highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance facilities at Model Children Homes, Kashana, and Chaman, catering to orphans and vulnerable children. Furthermore, the minister affirmed the government's pledge to establish shelter homes and state-of-the-art residential facilities across all divisions and districts, ensuring comprehensive support for those in need.

Sohail Shaukat Butt underscored that the Department of Social Welfare transcends mere employment opportunities, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable women, the elderly, and children. Noting the strides made in providing services for special children, he acknowledged the continuous reforms to further enhance the department's efficacy.

Related Topics

Multan Resolution Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exchange Government Of Punjab Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Chaman Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Progress Muzaffargarh Women All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

18 minutes ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

6 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

6 hours ago
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

6 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

6 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

7 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

7 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan