Minister Reviews Social Welfare Dept’s Affairs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, during a meeting here on Monday, reviewed the department’s affairs.
Director General Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Amina Munir, divisional directors and officers concerned attended the meeting.
The deliberations at the meeting were marked by a comprehensive exchange of views between Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt and the divisional directors, focusing on critical issues pertinent to departmental affairs. Attentively listening to the concerns raised by divisional directors from Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Sahiwal, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt promptly directed Director General Amina Munir to undertake immediate measures for their resolution.
In his address, the minister reiterated the commitment of the Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to empower marginalized and neglected women economically.
Emphasizing the pivotal role of skilled and financially independent women in driving economic progress, he highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance facilities at Model Children Homes, Kashana, and Chaman, catering to orphans and vulnerable children. Furthermore, the minister affirmed the government's pledge to establish shelter homes and state-of-the-art residential facilities across all divisions and districts, ensuring comprehensive support for those in need.
Sohail Shaukat Butt underscored that the Department of Social Welfare transcends mere employment opportunities, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable women, the elderly, and children. Noting the strides made in providing services for special children, he acknowledged the continuous reforms to further enhance the department's efficacy.
