Minister reviews upgradation of Mayo Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad, during his visit to Mayo Hospital,

conducted an inspection of the ongoing upgradation activities from the ground floor

to the fifth one.

It is to mention that the caretaker chief minister has directed the provincial ministers to

visit different hospitals on daily basis.

In this context, the minister checked progress, ensuring a thorough evaluation of the entire

facility.

He extended his scrutiny to the upgradation works of the emergency block,

personally assessing the advancements made.

The administration concerned apprised the minister that the work had reached an

impressive 92 per cent completion which would be completed by January 30.

Ibrahim Murad emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality, underscoring

the significance of meeting deadlines for the timely completion of vital public projects.