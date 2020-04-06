Minister reviews wheat procurement arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::On the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, the Provincial Ministers have been assigned duties to supervise the wheat procurement campaign.

In this connection, Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch. Zaheerud Din has been assigned duties in district Faisalabad and held a meeting in the DC office and reviewed the arrangements for wheat procurement campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed the provincial minister about setting up of centers and other arrangements in connection with the wheat procurement campaign. He informed that 11 centers had been established and necessary arrangements were completed at the centers.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution said that the SOPs for wheat purchase centers had been devised. He said that the wheat would be purchased on 'first come, first served' basis.

CM Punjab had directed to ensure the implementation of the merit policy in the wheat procurement campaign in the province and that the real cultivator should be provided gunny bags, minister said.

He urged that the targets to be fulfilled at every cost and said that he would fully monitor the wheat procurement campaign so there should be no negligence.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din also reviewed the targets under the 'Clean and Green' program in the district.

Deputy Commissioner informed that more than six laks plants were planted.

Among others ADC Revenue, Finance, HQ Mian Aftab Ahmad, Asma Ejaz Cheema, Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Zainul Abidein, Usama Sheroon,Faisal Sultan, DFC Ali Imran were present.