UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Wheat Procurement Arrangements

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

Minister reviews wheat procurement arrangements

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Temoor Bhatti chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the wheat procurement arrangements and the coronavirus pandemic situation in the district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab sports Minister Rai Temoor Bhatti chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the wheat procurement arrangements and the coronavirus pandemic situation in the district.

He said that target of procurement would be achieved and growers would be given facilities at the procurement centres. He said that rights of farmers would be protected and strict action would be taken against middlemen, who deceived the growers.

He discussed procurement of wheat and ordered the officers concerned to give maximum relief to small farmers and the entire process must be transparent.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Ghias Gul, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Abbas Joiya, Health Services Punjab director, Health chief executive officer, District food controller and others attended the meeting.

The DC told the meeting that supply of gunny bags to farmers was continuing at all centres and procurement of wheat would start soon.

The DC also briefed the meeting about the latest coronavirus pandemic situation in the district and the arrangements made to combat the situation.

Related Topics

Police Sports Punjab All Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

9 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

9 minutes ago

World Rugby looking into Fiji chairman homophobia ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open lower amid crude oil glut, Dow -1.9 ..

2 minutes ago

Oil collapses to under $11 as world awash with cru ..

3 minutes ago

Expats urged to get acquainted with travel SOPs be ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.