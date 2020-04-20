Minister reviews wheat procurement arrangements

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Temoor Bhatti chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the wheat procurement arrangements and the coronavirus pandemic situation in the district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab sports Minister Rai Temoor Bhatti chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the wheat procurement arrangements and the coronavirus pandemic situation in the district.

He said that target of procurement would be achieved and growers would be given facilities at the procurement centres. He said that rights of farmers would be protected and strict action would be taken against middlemen, who deceived the growers.

He discussed procurement of wheat and ordered the officers concerned to give maximum relief to small farmers and the entire process must be transparent.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Ghias Gul, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Abbas Joiya, Health Services Punjab director, Health chief executive officer, District food controller and others attended the meeting.

The DC told the meeting that supply of gunny bags to farmers was continuing at all centres and procurement of wheat would start soon.

The DC also briefed the meeting about the latest coronavirus pandemic situation in the district and the arrangements made to combat the situation.