Minister reviews wheat procurement policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Wheat Procurement Policy 2020-21 at the Civil Secretariat here.

Provincial Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood, Director General Agriculture Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Food Wajid Ali Shah, Director Special Branch Dr Muhammad Ramzan also attended the meeting while deputy commissioners and district food controllers of the Food Department also attended the meeting via video link across Punjab.

While addressing the participants, the minister directed deputy commissioners of all districts to make effective arrangements in order to launch campaign against wheat hoarders on print, electronic and social media.

The Punjab government would adopt zero-tolerance policy against hoarders and a vigorous crackdown will be conducted against them, he resolved, adding that fixing the rate of wheat at Rs1400 per 40kg should not have any negative effect on the price of flour.

He maintained that the government had fixed a mega wheat target of 45 lakh metric ton during the current year and for its attainment all deputy commissioners along with the food department would have to work in collaboration by chalking out an effective strategy.

Earlier, Director Food Wajid Ali Shah apprised the meeting about the salient features of wheat procurement policy and gave a detailed briefing about matters pertaining to launching of wheat procurement from March 25, abolition of Gurdawari condition, non-permission to ricemills to purchase wheat, permission to flour mills for wheat procurement and deputing dutiesof provincial ministers to oversee the wheat procurement process.