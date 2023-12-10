Minister rubbishes reports of power outage at Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab caretaker Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram refuted claims circulating on private tv channels regarding a power outage at Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he asserted that no incident of power failure has been reported in the hospital or its wards. Dr.

Akram assured the public that generators are promptly deployed in the event of any power disruptions to ensure uninterrupted medical services.

Addressing concerns, he emphasized that on the specific day in question (Sunday), there were no patients undergoing dialysis at Ganga Ram Hospital. However, he reassured the community that regular medical treatments for other patients continue without interruption at the renowned healthcare facility.