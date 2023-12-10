Open Menu

Minister Rubbishes Reports Of Power Outage At Ganga Ram Hospital

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Minister rubbishes reports of power outage at Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab caretaker Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram refuted claims circulating on private tv channels regarding a power outage at Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he asserted that no incident of power failure has been reported in the hospital or its wards. Dr.

Akram assured the public that generators are promptly deployed in the event of any power disruptions to ensure uninterrupted medical services.

Addressing concerns, he emphasized that on the specific day in question (Sunday), there were no patients undergoing dialysis at Ganga Ram Hospital. However, he reassured the community that regular medical treatments for other patients continue without interruption at the renowned healthcare facility.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sunday Event TV

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

11 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

19 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

20 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

20 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

20 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

20 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

20 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

20 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

20 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan