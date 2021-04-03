Minister Rural development for timely completion of ADP projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh minister for Rural Development, Public Health Engineering and Mines and Minerals, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani expressed annoyance over delay in completion of development schemes.

Presiding a meeting to review the progress of schemes under Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2020-21 here on Saturday the minister directed that all the ADP schemes of Public Health Engineering and Rural Development departments must be completed within stipulated time.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PHE and RD department Saeed Awan and concerned officers of PHE and RD department from all districts of the province.

"When finance department has timely released the required funds why some of the schemes are not up to the mark", he asked and warned that the concerned officer would be held responsible of delay in the schemes.

He said that the Government of Sindh was paying special attention to water Supply, drainage and other related schemes to facilitate the people of the province.

The officers of Rural Development department briefed that, 61 ADP schemes of Rs.5738.160 million to be completed by the end of the year. It is further informed that land issues delayed some of the schemes.

The minister directed the concerned officers that the land issues should immediately be resolved with the help of concerned district administration.