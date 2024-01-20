Minister saddened by Journalist Parveen Khan death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir expressed deep sense of grief over the death of a senior council member of the Lahore Press Club and a prominent journalist Parveen Khan.

In a message, he paid rich tribute to Parveen Khan on rendering invaluable services in the field of journalism, saying that her services would be remembered for long.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the noble deeds of the departed soul and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.