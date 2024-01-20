Minister Saddened By Journalist Parveen Khan Death
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir expressed deep sense of grief over the death of a senior council member of the Lahore Press Club and a prominent journalist Parveen Khan.
In a message, he paid rich tribute to Parveen Khan on rendering invaluable services in the field of journalism, saying that her services would be remembered for long.
The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the noble deeds of the departed soul and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers on 133rd day of anti-theft campaign6 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to fog7 minutes ago
-
CM inspects up-gradation activities at Mayo, Ganga Ram hospitals7 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 13.1m from 505 defaulters in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
Senior clerk arrested for taking bribe17 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews mineral department’s performance17 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, says all parties allowed to run polls campaigns17 minutes ago
-
IPP's Aoun Chaudhry meets Shehbaz26 minutes ago
-
60pc desilting work completed26 minutes ago
-
Governor attends convocation in CECOS varsity, urges students to focus research, innovations27 minutes ago
-
Political alliances can't defeat PPP in general elections: Maula Bux Chandio27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three robbers, recover cash: Lahore27 minutes ago