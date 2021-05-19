UrduPoint.com
Minister Saeed Ghani Urges For Automated Computerized System To Collect Social Security Contributions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:23 PM

Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday urged for need of a fully integrated modern computerized system to collect social security contributions to maintain transparency in it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Sindh education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday urged for need of a fully integrated modern computerized system to collect social security contributions to maintain transparency in it.

The Sindh Education and Labor Minister said this while chairing a meeting of the provincial Labor department here.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Secretary Labor Rasheed Solangi, Vice Commissioner Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) and other officials concerned.

The participants of the meeting reviewed in detail the matters related to collection of Social Security contributions through a fully integrated and automated computerized system.

The officers briefed the Sindh Labor Minister on the steps taken so far for transparent collection of Social Security contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani observed that the single-click access to all the relevant data is highly commendable step of the Sindh Labor department.

