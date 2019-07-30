Minister SAFRON issues directives to resolve issues of smooth provision of electricity, gas to consumers

Minister SAFRON MNA of Kohat Sheheryar Khan Afridi had issued directives to resolve issues related to smooth provision of electricity and gas to consumers

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister SAFRON MNA of Kohat Sheheryar Khan Afridi had issued directives to resolve issues related to smooth provision of electricity and gas to consumers.

He gave these directives in a high level meeting held here in Kohat the other day.

Local elders of PTI and high ups of WAPDA and Sui Northern also participated and discussed smooth provision of electricity and gas to consumers.

During the meeting Minister SAFRON instructed to repair defective transformers by WAPDA, consumers were paying for repair of transformers earlier.

He had issued directives regarding stern action against load shedding of electricity as well.

Minister had formed a committee of PTI members for solution of problems related to gas, electricity and land revenue department.

He had issued directives to members of the committee to resolve problems of the people of Kohat on priority bases.