UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister SAFRON Issues Directives To Resolve Issues Of Smooth Provision Of Electricity, Gas To Consumers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:10 PM

Minister SAFRON issues directives to resolve issues of smooth provision of electricity, gas to consumers

Minister SAFRON MNA of Kohat Sheheryar Khan Afridi had issued directives to resolve issues related to smooth provision of electricity and gas to consumers

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister SAFRON MNA of Kohat Sheheryar Khan Afridi had issued directives to resolve issues related to smooth provision of electricity and gas to consumers.

He gave these directives in a high level meeting held here in Kohat the other day.

Local elders of PTI and high ups of WAPDA and Sui Northern also participated and discussed smooth provision of electricity and gas to consumers.

During the meeting Minister SAFRON instructed to repair defective transformers by WAPDA, consumers were paying for repair of transformers earlier.

He had issued directives regarding stern action against load shedding of electricity as well.

Minister had formed a committee of PTI members for solution of problems related to gas, electricity and land revenue department.

He had issued directives to members of the committee to resolve problems of the people of Kohat on priority bases.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity WAPDA Kohat Gas Afridi

Recent Stories

Which cancers receive the least funding, and why?

2 minutes ago

Japan expresses condolences to the victims of the ..

2 minutes ago

Those arrested in drug cases not political prisone ..

2 minutes ago

18 martyred after Pak Army's training plane crashe ..

2 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram schools Shahveer Jafry over dangero ..

12 minutes ago

China, Pakistan to strengthen anti-terrorism, secu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.