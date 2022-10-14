UrduPoint.com

Minister Sajid Jokhio Distributes Goods To Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 08:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :In connection with the assistance given by the Ethiopian government to the flood victims of Sindh a ceremony was held in Malir Tent City in which the Minister of Social Welfare of Sajid Jokhio, Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon and other personalities were present.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said that the administration of Karachi under the patronage of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was working day and night for the rehabilitation of flood victims with dedication.

He said that God willing until these victims return to their homes, he (the commissioner) and the people of the city's administration would continue to play their role in providing all kinds of support to them.

Meanwhile, goods were distributed to the victims at the end of the ceremony.

