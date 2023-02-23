Minister Sajid Turi visits Bacha Khan Airport to address Overseas Pakistanis' problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi visited Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi reviewed various counters including FIA, ASF, ANF, Customs, OPF, and Immigration, said a press release.

Airport authorities briefed Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi on operations and facilities.

Overseas Pakistanis are facing difficulties at the airport from various departments, Federal Minister Sajid Tori said.

Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Aviation and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis will jointly convene a meeting on the problems faced by the passengers, he added.

The three ministries will make a comprehensive policy for the airport facilities for overseas Pakistanis.

Official staff posted at the airport should provide facilities to overseas Pakistanis and other passengers, Sajid said.

All the departments should create a common method instead of checking separately so that the passengers are comfortable, Federal Minister said.

The aim of government institutions and staff should be to create facilities for the people, said Federal Minister.