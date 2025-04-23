Open Menu

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq Discuss Bilateral Ties, Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis In S.Africa

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 09:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain met with the Ambassador of Pakistan to South Africa, Malik Muhammad Farooq.

During the meeting, various proposals related to bilateral relations and the provision of employment opportunities for Pakistanis in South Africa were discussed, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Minister Salik Hussain highlighted the urgent need for joint efforts to stabilize trade and economic relations between Pakistan and South Africa, noting that there is extensive potential for promoting trade between the two countries.

He emphasized that mutual cooperation can be enhanced in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, manufacturing, and technology.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated that Pakistan can provide South Africa with an excellent workforce, and the shared experiences of Pakistan and South Africa can serve as a basis for broader cooperation in various fields.

Ambassador Malik Muhammad Farooq remarked that Africa is the future of global trade and encouraged Pakistani traders to increase their presence in Africa.

He mentioned that there is significant potential for Pakistani products in South Africa, which is the second-largest economy in Africa after Nigeria and the only African country that is part of the G20. He assured that all possible support will be provided to Pakistani traders wishing to do business in South Africa and committed to playing a proactive role in providing employment opportunities for Pakistanis in South Africa.

