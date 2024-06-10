Minister Salik applauds successful completion of pre-Hajj flight operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, announced the successful conclusion of the pre-Hajj flight operations with the departure of the final flight from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

The last Saudi Airlines flight, carrying 380 Pakistani pilgrims, marked the end of the month-long operation as it departed from Islamabad to the holy land on Monday.

In his message to all those who contributed to the success of this phase, the minister expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the pre-Hajj flight operations.

"This achievement is a testament to the meticulous planning and coordination of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and other stakeholders," he stated.

The minister emphasized that the smooth operation was the result of the tireless efforts of the ministry's staff, who worked diligently to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims.

He also highlighted the various initiatives taken by the ministry to facilitate the pilgrimage, including the introduction of discounted long and short packages.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the pilgrims, the airlines, and the ministry's staff for their cooperation and dedication in making the pre-Hajj flight operations a success.

He underscored the importance of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is a sacred duty for Muslims worldwide, and pledged to continue working towards ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all pilgrims.

The flights were operated by various airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, SereneAir, and AirSial, to transport pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.