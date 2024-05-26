Open Menu

Minister Salik Condemns Blasphemy Allegation, Praises Law Enforcement Response In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday expressed regret over the recent unrest in Sargodha following an alleged blasphemy incident.

In a statement, he condemned the allegations and the subsequent disorder, underscoring the importance of adhering to the rule of law and maintaining peace.

"The reaction of Punjab Police and other law enforcement agencies in promptly addressing the situation is commendable," Salik said emphasizing that reacting impulsively to rumours is contrary to the teachings of religion, which advocate for patience and due process.

He reminded the citizens that Pakistan has established legal procedures to handle accusations of blasphemy and acts of hatred.

He issued a stern warning against taking the law into one's own hands, noting that such actions will be met with legal consequences.

Reiterating the state's commitment to safeguarding all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, he highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan and the principles set by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah serve as guiding lights for the nation.

The minister also acknowledged the significant contributions of religious leaders in fostering societal harmony and called for unity to counteract any attempts to incite hatred or religious intolerance. He urged citizens to be vigilant against efforts to defame Pakistan through social media, advocating for a collective effort to maintain national peace and cohesion.

