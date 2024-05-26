- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister Salik condemns blasphemy allegation, praises law enforcement response in Sargodha
Minister Salik Condemns Blasphemy Allegation, Praises Law Enforcement Response In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday expressed regret over the recent unrest in Sargodha following an alleged blasphemy incident.
In a statement, he condemned the allegations and the subsequent disorder, underscoring the importance of adhering to the rule of law and maintaining peace.
"The reaction of Punjab Police and other law enforcement agencies in promptly addressing the situation is commendable," Salik said emphasizing that reacting impulsively to rumours is contrary to the teachings of religion, which advocate for patience and due process.
He reminded the citizens that Pakistan has established legal procedures to handle accusations of blasphemy and acts of hatred.
He issued a stern warning against taking the law into one's own hands, noting that such actions will be met with legal consequences.
Reiterating the state's commitment to safeguarding all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, he highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan and the principles set by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah serve as guiding lights for the nation.
The minister also acknowledged the significant contributions of religious leaders in fostering societal harmony and called for unity to counteract any attempts to incite hatred or religious intolerance. He urged citizens to be vigilant against efforts to defame Pakistan through social media, advocating for a collective effort to maintain national peace and cohesion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor expresses condolences with families of martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah11 minutes ago
-
RWMC to get 1st position in Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation11 minutes ago
-
Man throws two daughters in canal after dispute with wife11 minutes ago
-
48C temperature recorded in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Capital women embrace E-scooter, redefine travel norms21 minutes ago
-
ZARRA App reports 2,130 successful closures in child recovery cases21 minutes ago
-
CTFK calls for not giving permission for 10 sticks cigarette packs21 minutes ago
-
13 killed in traffic accident in Kot Addu21 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for adopting protective measures to weary heat wave31 minutes ago
-
CDA announces six month paid internship to fresh graduates31 minutes ago
-
PHA sports complex enters final renovation phase51 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence over demise of legend artist Talat Hussain51 minutes ago