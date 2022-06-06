Minister Salik discusses political situation with CM Hamza Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader and Federal Minister for Board of Investment Salik Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Monday and discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader and Federal Minister for board of Investment Salik Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Monday and discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest.

Another PML-Q leader, Shafay Hussain, also participated in the meeting.

Salik Hussain reiterated their full support to the coalition government in centre and expressed his desire to continue the political alliance in future as well.

The Punjab chief minister inquired about the health of senior politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, and expressed good wishes for him.

The blasphemous remarks by a BJP leader in India were strongly condemned by the meeting participants.

The leaders agreed that Islamophobia was giving way to hate speech and that required formulation of a comprehensive strategy at the global level.