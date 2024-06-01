- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister Salik emphasises devotion, effective communication for Hajj welfare staff to enhance pilgri ..
Minister Salik Emphasises Devotion, Effective Communication For Hajj Welfare Staff To Enhance Pilgrims Experience
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Saturday urged the Hajj welfare staff (Moavineen-e-Hujjaj) to perform their responsibilities with devotion as serving the pilgrims is a sacred duty.
He said this on the occasion of orientation sessions held by the Hajj mission for supporting staff in Makkah to make them aware of assisting pilgrims during the Hajj days.
Emphasising the need for effective communication, the minister suggested that guides fluent in various Pakistani languages should be deployed to assist pilgrims visiting the Haram Sharif for Umrah or prayers. “This move would enhance the experience of pilgrims and help them navigate the area with comfort, given Pakistan's multicultural nature with language diversity,” he added.
He urged the supporting staff to ensure that the pilgrims should be provided with the best possible facilities and services during their stay for Hajj, showing compassion and empathy towards them in addition to their duties.
The minister noted that properly marked and men-supported bus pick-up points could facilitate the transportation of pilgrims to and from their residences. He urged guides to be proactive in guiding pilgrims to the right ways towards their destinations, ensuring they were readily available to assist those who may feel distracted or lost on their way to their residences.
It is important to note that over four hundred members of Hajj welfare staff currently performing duties in transport, accommodation, and food departments, have already received orientation sessions to prepare them for their roles during the Hajj days.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to set up ECE centers in existing primary school; 100 classrooms to enhance childhood education ..4 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects repair work on Kohat Grid Station4 minutes ago
-
60,000 women die of breast cancer in country: Dr Ejaz Masood14 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers acknowledge media's role in health policy awareness24 minutes ago
-
Concern over increase in forest fire incidents33 minutes ago
-
Several new schemes approved for developing tourism in Chitral33 minutes ago
-
25 arrested, 33 cases registered over hoarding, profiteering34 minutes ago
-
USKT organises literary event34 minutes ago
-
Home dpt to engage qualified students for paid internship in prisons34 minutes ago
-
QWP asks government to compensate people of merged districts43 minutes ago
-
Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced43 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law and order43 minutes ago