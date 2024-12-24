Open Menu

Minister Salik Extends Christmas Greetings, Stresses Religious Tolerance

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) (Embargoed: Not for publication, broadcast, or telecast before December 25, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the globe on the occasion of Christmas.

In his Christmas message, the minister highlighted the significance of the festival, noting that it embodies universal values of love, brotherhood, tolerance, and selflessness—principles vital for the progress of any society.

He emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a nation founded on equality, freedom, and the protection of all communities, irrespective of religion, profession, or ethnicity. The Constitution of Pakistan, he said, guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens, ensuring inclusivity and fairness.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Christian community, Chaudhry Salik commended their pivotal role in Pakistan's development, national defense, judiciary, and various other fields.

Addressing global challenges, the minister expressed concern over the rise of religious intolerance in recent decades, underlining the need to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance. “Pakistan is currently navigating a challenging phase in its history, and it is imperative for us to unite as one nation to ensure its development and prosperity,” he said.

The minister called on citizens to embrace the spirit of Christmas by fostering religious tolerance and brotherhood, turning Pakistan into a beacon of peace. "This country belongs to all of us. Let us work together to overcome its challenges and build a brighter future," he concluded.

