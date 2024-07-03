Minister Salik for promoting religious harmony ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday presided over a crucial meeting focused on promoting religious harmony and ensuring peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing the meeting attended by prominent scholars and religious leaders from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he emphasized their significant role in maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram, as observed in previous years.

Minister Salik highlighted that a joint strategy had been worked out in consultation with religious scholars to foster unity, brotherhood, and tolerance in the society.

He stressed the need for similar meetings at provincial and district levels to strengthen sectarian harmony. He underscored the importance of the unity of scholars from all schools of thought in national and religious matters to maintain a peaceful environment.

During the meeting, a comprehensive code of conduct was announced by Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider. He said all schools of thought would strive to foster an environment of love, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

He said respect for leaders of other sects would be upheld and scholars, speakers, and writers would ensure balance and moderation in their speeches and writings, avoiding inflammatory statements that could offend others.

Zulfiqar said sectarian disputes would be resolved through consultation, understanding, and serious dialogue and public platforms would not be used to criticize opponents. He said respect for the revered figures of islam, including the Prophet’s family, companions, and the saints, would be ensured.

He said any criticism of these figures was strictly prohibited and incidents of spreading religious hatred on social media could be reported to the following links/numbers: FIA Complaint https://complaint.fia.gov.pk; PTA Complaint https://complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.aspx; or 0800 5505515.

Zulfiqar said scholars from all sects would remain united and supportive in national matters and highlight the sacrifices of Palestinians and Kashmiris in the context of the Karbala incident, expressing solidarity and bringing their plight to the world’s attention.

He said the Federal government had appealed to provincial governments to hold similar meetings at provincial and district levels to maintain religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram nationwide.

Zulfiqar announced that a core committee, comprising representatives from all schools of thought, as well as officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Ministry of Interior, would be formed to ensure active coordination during the sacred month.