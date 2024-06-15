Open Menu

Minister Salik Hussain Urges Patience, Fraternity In Mina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, extended heartfelt wishes and prayers to Hajj pilgrims worldwide, including Pakistan, urging them to uphold dignity, observe the sanctity of Hajj rituals, practice patience, and foster fraternity upon reaching Mina's tents.

In his message to the hajj pilgrims, he assured them that the ministry and Pakistan Hajj Mission are committed to promptly addressing all issues related to hujjaj/mashair facilities at their tents in Mina, ensuring complete cooperation with your complaints and concerns.

The minister noted that the majority of Pakistani pilgrims are residing peacefully and in an orderly manner. However, in the few Makatib where complaints regarding insufficient space have arisen, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has swiftly deployed staff and assistants to promptly address and resolve these concerns.

He said that the Saudi government handles all arrangements for the five days of Mashair. Therefore, for any complaints, pilgrims should contact the Saudi administration at 0125269600 or 1966 to ensure prompt resolution.

