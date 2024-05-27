Minister Salik Offers Condolence On Tragic Demise Of Iranian President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday visited the Iranian embassy and offered condolences over the sad demise of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister and other officials in the helicopter crash.
Recording his condolence message in the visitors’ book, he said the entire Pakistani nation was saddened by the passing of the Iranian president.
