Open Menu

Minister Salik Offers Condolence On Tragic Demise Of Iranian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Minister Salik offers condolence on tragic demise of Iranian president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday visited the Iranian embassy and offered condolences over the sad demise of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister and other officials in the helicopter crash.

Recording his condolence message in the visitors’ book, he said the entire Pakistani nation was saddened by the passing of the Iranian president.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sad Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

37 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

43 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

5 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan