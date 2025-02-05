Open Menu

Minister Salik Participated In Rally Held In Islamabad To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Minister Salik participated in rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhary Salik Hussain, has strongly condemned the violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Federal Minister participated in a rally held at D Chowk here to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain reaffired Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the cause of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Federal Minister, Chaudhary Salik Hussain expressed his deep concern over the ongoing oppression and injustices faced by the Kashmiri people.

He emphasized that the international community must take immediate action to address these violations and work towards a peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir issue, said a press release.

The Minister acknowledged the significant role of Hurriyat leaders in their steadfast struggle for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

He praised their courage and resilience in the face of tremendous adversity, highlighting their contributions to the ongoing fight for justice and freedom in the region.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain reaffirmed Pakistan's firm stance on the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He called for the immediate implementation of the UNSC resolution, which calls for a free and fair plebiscite to allow the people of Kashmir to determine their own future.

The Minister concluded by reiterating that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute on all international forums and that the government remains committed to standing in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their quest for justice and freedom.

Recent Stories

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

37 minutes ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

45 minutes ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

2 hours ago
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan