Minister Salik Participated In Rally Held In Islamabad To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhary Salik Hussain, has strongly condemned the violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
Federal Minister participated in a rally held at D Chowk here to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain reaffired Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the cause of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
Federal Minister, Chaudhary Salik Hussain expressed his deep concern over the ongoing oppression and injustices faced by the Kashmiri people.
He emphasized that the international community must take immediate action to address these violations and work towards a peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir issue, said a press release.
The Minister acknowledged the significant role of Hurriyat leaders in their steadfast struggle for the rights of the Kashmiri people.
He praised their courage and resilience in the face of tremendous adversity, highlighting their contributions to the ongoing fight for justice and freedom in the region.
Chaudhary Salik Hussain reaffirmed Pakistan's firm stance on the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
He called for the immediate implementation of the UNSC resolution, which calls for a free and fair plebiscite to allow the people of Kashmir to determine their own future.
The Minister concluded by reiterating that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute on all international forums and that the government remains committed to standing in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their quest for justice and freedom.
