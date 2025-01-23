Minister Salik, Vatican City envoy discuss growing trend of religious intolerance, promotion of interfaith harmony

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Thursday met with the Ambassador of Vatican City, Archbishop Germano Penemote and discussed various issues regarding the growing trend of religious intolerance in the world, elimination of terrorism, sectarianism, establishment of peace, and promotion of interfaith harmony.
Minister Salik said Pope Francis has taken a courageous stance on the issue of Palestine, which has been appreciated by everyone. He said the social and economic justice and humanitarian services of Pope Francis are commendable. He said minorities play a key role in Pakistan's development and prosperity.
The Federal minister said hatred and intolerance are two fundamental factors that promote violence and extremism. He said the government has taken multiple steps to empower minorities politically, socially, and economically. He said the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, approval of the Interfaith Harmony Policy, and policy for promoting religious tolerance have practically liberated and empowered minorities.
Ambassador Archbishop Germano Penemote praised the efforts of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Government of Pakistan regarding minorities, stating that significant projects in the fields of education and health are ongoing under the Catholic Church in Pakistan.
“By promoting tolerance and acceptance, we can eliminate extremism from the world. Factors such as love, equality, tolerance, and peace can significantly contribute to fostering tolerance in society,” he added.
The Ambassador Archbishop invited the minister to special participation in the upcoming global interfaith harmony conference to be held in Vatican City in March this year.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to enhance cooperation to eliminate extremism and promote interfaith harmony.
