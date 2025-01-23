Open Menu

Minister Salik, Vatican City Envoy Discuss Growing Trend Of Religious Intolerance, Promotion Of Interfaith Harmony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Minister Salik, Vatican City envoy discuss growing trend of religious intolerance, promotion of interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Thursday met with the Ambassador of Vatican City, Archbishop Germano Penemote and discussed various issues regarding the growing trend of religious intolerance in the world, elimination of terrorism, sectarianism, establishment of peace, and promotion of interfaith harmony.

Minister Salik said Pope Francis has taken a courageous stance on the issue of Palestine, which has been appreciated by everyone. He said the social and economic justice and humanitarian services of Pope Francis are commendable. He said minorities play a key role in Pakistan's development and prosperity.

The Federal minister said hatred and intolerance are two fundamental factors that promote violence and extremism. He said the government has taken multiple steps to empower minorities politically, socially, and economically. He said the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, approval of the Interfaith Harmony Policy, and policy for promoting religious tolerance have practically liberated and empowered minorities.

Ambassador Archbishop Germano Penemote praised the efforts of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Government of Pakistan regarding minorities, stating that significant projects in the fields of education and health are ongoing under the Catholic Church in Pakistan.

“By promoting tolerance and acceptance, we can eliminate extremism from the world. Factors such as love, equality, tolerance, and peace can significantly contribute to fostering tolerance in society,” he added.

The Ambassador Archbishop invited the minister to special participation in the upcoming global interfaith harmony conference to be held in Vatican City in March this year.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to enhance cooperation to eliminate extremism and promote interfaith harmony.

Recent Stories

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

7 minutes ago
 TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

1 hour ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

2 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

2 hours ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

2 hours ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

2 hours ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

2 hours ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan