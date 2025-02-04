Open Menu

Minister Salik Visits Jamia Muhammadiya, Underlines Need For Modern Education In Seminaries Besides Religious Education

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday visited Jamia Muhammadiya in the Federal capital and reviewed the ongoing examinations conducted under the auspices of Wifaq-ul-Madaris.

During the visit, the minister expressed satisfaction with the examination system managed by Wifaq-ul-Madaris, highlighting its adherence to international academic standards and its role as a model for other educational institutions.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized the significance of religious seminaries, noting that their curriculum is designed to provide education in a pure and spiritually enriching environment. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by seminaries, mosques, and religious scholars in promoting and preserving Islamic teachings.

“The existence of religious seminaries has been a fundamental part of Muslim society throughout history. Their importance today remains as vital as it was in the past,” he remarked. “These institutions continue to be the Primary centers for imparting authentic Islamic education.”

The minister further stated that seminaries serve as vital institutions that help Muslims safeguard their faith and beliefs. He highlighted the long-standing support of his father, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, for religious scholars and seminaries, emphasizing his father’s commitment to advocating for their cause.

He also lauded the contributions of renowned scholars such as Maulana Taqi Usmani and Maulana Hanif Jalandhari in shaping societal values and promoting Islamic teachings.

“Religious seminaries are not just fortresses of islam and sources of guidance; they are also among the world’s largest non-governmental organizations, providing free education, accommodation, food, and healthcare to millions of students,” he noted. “They are significantly contributing to literacy and education levels in society.”

Chaudhry Salik Hussain also underscored the role of seminaries in preserving Islamic family values and cultural heritage, describing them as a shield against the influence of non-Islamic traditions. He pointed out that female enrollment in seminaries has surpassed that of male students and that these institutions are offering education to girls in remote areas where access to schooling was previously limited.

Highlighting the need for modern education in seminaries, the minister called for the introduction of vocational training programs alongside religious studies. “It is essential to incorporate courses that equip students with professional skills in addition to religious education,” he said.

He assured that the government is committed to supporting seminaries in integrating contemporary education into their curriculum. “My ministry’s doors are always open for religious scholars, and we are prepared to extend all possible assistance to enhance the educational standards of seminaries,” he concluded.

