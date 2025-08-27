Minister Salman orders immediate evacuation from Ravi riverbed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed immediate evacuation of citizens from the Ravi Riverbed in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib due to high-level flood situation.

The minister issued these instructions on Wednesday during his visit to the Ravi River to review the latest situation. On the occasion, he also met Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin and received a detailed briefing from rescue officials and other concerned departments.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that all available resources are being utilized to ensure the safety of citizens.

He stressed that rescue and relief agencies must remain on high alert and that there is no room for negligence. “People should be moved to safe places without delay, and all facilities including food, clean water, and medicines must be provided in relief camps,” he said.

He added that the PDMA is maintaining continuous coordination across Punjab, while all Deputy Commissioners and district administrations have been directed to stay active in the field.

The minister also appealed to citizens to remain at home, avoid unnecessary outings, and fully cooperate with the administration during this unusual situation.