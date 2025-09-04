Open Menu

Minister Salman Reviews Performance Of Teaching Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the quality of service delivery in hospitals is being improved through an effective monitoring system.

Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education on Thursday, he said that the Punjab government spends billions of rupees every year on medicines and disposables to provide free treatment to patients.

The meeting reviewed the supply of medicines in teaching hospitals, cleanliness arrangements, attendance of doctors and other key matters.

The minister said that creating better facilities for patients is a top priority and added that monitoring has brought visible improvements in healthcare services. He stressed that negligence or delay in treatment is intolerable and emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally committed to uplifting the health sector.

He said the Chief Minister's Health Vigilance Squad is visiting hospitals and gathering direct feedback from patients.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood Khan, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Director Chief Minister’s Health Vigilance Squad Atiq-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Admin Khadijata Al-Kubra, Deputy Secretary Abdul Rehman, Chairman Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Zohra Khanum, MS PIC Dr. Aamir Rafique Butt, MS Services Hospital Dr. Abid Mahmood Ghauri and other senior officers. All Vice Chancellors, Principals, and MSs of teaching hospitals also joined the meeting via video link.

