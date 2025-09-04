Minister Salman Reviews Performance Of Teaching Hospitals
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the quality of service delivery in hospitals is being improved through an effective monitoring system.
Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education on Thursday, he said that the Punjab government spends billions of rupees every year on medicines and disposables to provide free treatment to patients.
The meeting reviewed the supply of medicines in teaching hospitals, cleanliness arrangements, attendance of doctors and other key matters.
The minister said that creating better facilities for patients is a top priority and added that monitoring has brought visible improvements in healthcare services. He stressed that negligence or delay in treatment is intolerable and emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally committed to uplifting the health sector.
He said the Chief Minister's Health Vigilance Squad is visiting hospitals and gathering direct feedback from patients.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood Khan, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Director Chief Minister’s Health Vigilance Squad Atiq-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Admin Khadijata Al-Kubra, Deputy Secretary Abdul Rehman, Chairman Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Zohra Khanum, MS PIC Dr. Aamir Rafique Butt, MS Services Hospital Dr. Abid Mahmood Ghauri and other senior officers. All Vice Chancellors, Principals, and MSs of teaching hospitals also joined the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO visits security personnel injured in FC line attack4 minutes ago
-
Nutrition camp established in Afghan holding camp Landikotal4 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues landslide alert for Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir4 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes resumption of Etihad Airline flight operation from Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
69 rescued during urban flooding in Gujrat4 minutes ago
-
Open court organized in Mankera: DPO Bhakkar4 minutes ago
-
Seminar on gender responsive community led early warning systems held4 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman reviews performance of teaching hospitals4 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys in 83 cities to evaluate telecom, broadband services14 minutes ago
-
SC unhappy with KP police for arresting patient of spinal cord14 minutes ago
-
CDA holds balloting for Christian employees for sacred trip to Vatican14 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt to launch M10 Motorway, other mega projects in Sindh: Raja Ansari23 minutes ago