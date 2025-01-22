Minister Salman says advanced cardiac care to be provided at doorsteps

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that heart disease patients in Punjab will receive top-notch medical facilities at their doorsteps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that heart disease patients in Punjab will receive top-notch medical facilities at their doorsteps.

He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is dedicating her full attention to improving the healthcare sector.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Cardiovascular Diseases at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha. He announced that the Punjab government is constructing state-of-the-art cardiology institutes in both cities to provide specialized care to heart patients.

The executing agency has been instructed to ensure the timely completion of these projects.

He said that the Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology aim to deliver cutting-edge cardiac care and establish Punjab as a leader in cardiovascular treatment and research.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretaries Tariq Mahmood Rahmani and Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretaries Sajjad Khan, Ameer Muhammad, and Dr. Waheed Asghar, among others. Health Advisor Brigadier (retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani joined the meeting via video link.