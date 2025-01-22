Minister Salman Says Advanced Cardiac Care To Be Provided At Doorsteps
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 09:49 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that heart disease patients in Punjab will receive top-notch medical facilities at their doorsteps
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that heart disease patients in Punjab will receive top-notch medical facilities at their doorsteps.
He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is dedicating her full attention to improving the healthcare sector.
The minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Cardiovascular Diseases at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha. He announced that the Punjab government is constructing state-of-the-art cardiology institutes in both cities to provide specialized care to heart patients.
The executing agency has been instructed to ensure the timely completion of these projects.
He said that the Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology aim to deliver cutting-edge cardiac care and establish Punjab as a leader in cardiovascular treatment and research.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretaries Tariq Mahmood Rahmani and Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretaries Sajjad Khan, Ameer Muhammad, and Dr. Waheed Asghar, among others. Health Advisor Brigadier (retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani joined the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG
RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..
Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters
China's domestic tourism industry sees remarkable growth in 2024
Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends media strategies launch ceremony
Dubai Health opens registration for graduate medical education programmes
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with members of business, trading community
Minister Salman says advanced cardiac care to be provided at doorsteps
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman says advanced cardiac care to be provided at doorsteps2 minutes ago
-
PTI will not participate in talks with govt until formation of judicial commission2 hours ago
-
ICT Police nab 103 outlaws, bust drug and immoral activity networks2 hours ago
-
Sukkur Mayor offers condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan2 hours ago
-
Encroachment clearance operation conducted in Sukkur2 hours ago
-
Patients appeal for resumption of procedures at Gastro ward of Nishtar Hospital2 hours ago
-
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman WAPDA2 hours ago
-
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions2 hours ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some places2 hours ago
-
Political workers demand intra-party democracy2 hours ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme2 hours ago