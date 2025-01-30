Minister Salman stresses cleanliness under Saaf Suthra Punjab project

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Thursday that the Saaf Suthra Punjab Project, a flagship initiative of the Punjab government, has been extended to all union councils across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Thursday that the Saaf Suthra Punjab Project, a flagship initiative of the Punjab government, has been extended to all union councils across the province.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at UC 148 of Constituency PP 153, where the minister was a special guest.

Addressing the gathering, Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the importance of cleanliness and its role in public health and community well-being. He stated, “Pakistan is our home, and it is our responsibility to keep it clean. islam has declared cleanliness as half of faith, and today, we are going door to door to deliver this message.”

The minister emphasized that the Saaf Suthra Punjab Project, launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is being implemented with full vigor and commitment. He revealed that the campaign has already begun in UC 148 of Constituency PP 153, marking a significant step towards achieving a cleaner and healthier Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also outlined the government’s efforts to address critical issues such as sewage, clean drinking water, and sanitation in Constituency PP 153. He assured residents of Tajpura, Harbanspura, and Butt Chowk that facilities are being developed to improve their living conditions.

“The Saaf Suthra Punjab Project can never be successful without the cooperation of the people,” he added, urging citizens to actively participate in the initiative.

The Health Minister also shared details of his expanded responsibilities, noting that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has entrusted him with the portfolios of the Health Department and Emergency Services Department, in addition to his role as chairman of sub-committees for the Home Department and Disaster Management. He reiterated the PML-N government’s commitment to public welfare, stating, “The PML-N government has always worked for the welfare of the people whenever it came to power.”

During the ceremony, Khawaja Salman Rafique distributed model rickshaws among the staff of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to support their efforts in maintaining cleanliness. He also led a Clean Punjab campaign, symbolizing the government’s dedication to the cause.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Babar Din, Deputy CEO Zulqarnain, UC Chairman Mian Irfan, Vice Chairman Hafiz Aleem Mughal, and other local dignitaries and residents.