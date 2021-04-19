UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister, Saudi Envoy Distribute Ramazan Food Package Among Deservings

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:48 PM

Minister, Saudi Envoy distribute Ramazan food package among deservings

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed ALMaki along with Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri here Monday distributed Ramazan food package among the deserving people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed ALMaki along with Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri here Monday distributed Ramazan food package among the deserving people.

Addressing on the occasion, ALMaki said that the food package would be distributed among total 3,000 deserving families in Islamabad.

The food packages would be delivered for onward distribution in Quetta, Kashmir and other parts of the Pakistan, he added.

Nawaf Bin Saeed further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Saudi Arabia during Ramazan or after Eid.

Minister of Religious Affairs, Noor ul Haq Qadri thanked the Saudi government who remember deserving Pakistani people in the Holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Quetta Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Government

Recent Stories

Russian Football Union Slams New Europe Super Leag ..

3 minutes ago

Three die in Balakot Jeep accident

5 minutes ago

DC visits fruit & vegetable market, monitors aucti ..

5 minutes ago

Germany Supports Czech Republic Initiative to Inve ..

5 minutes ago

40,250 kg sugar sold in 19 Ramazan Bazaars in one ..

7 minutes ago

Boiler of textile unit sealed, owner booked

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.