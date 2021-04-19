Minister, Saudi Envoy distribute Ramazan food package among deservings

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed ALMaki along with Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri here Monday distributed Ramazan food package among the deserving people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed ALMaki along with Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri here Monday distributed Ramazan food package among the deserving people.

Addressing on the occasion, ALMaki said that the food package would be distributed among total 3,000 deserving families in Islamabad.

The food packages would be delivered for onward distribution in Quetta, Kashmir and other parts of the Pakistan, he added.

Nawaf Bin Saeed further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Saudi Arabia during Ramazan or after Eid.

Minister of Religious Affairs, Noor ul Haq Qadri thanked the Saudi government who remember deserving Pakistani people in the Holy month of Ramazan.