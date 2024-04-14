Open Menu

Minister Says Healthcare Being Improved At Local Level

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has announced that the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across the province.

In a statement, he revealed that four BHUs and RHCs have been fully renovated as part of a pilot project. These facilities have been modernized with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipped with advanced health amenities.

Bherth emphasized that providing enhanced healthcare services to the residents of remote and underserved areas is a top priority for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The government is committed to ensuring that these communities have access to quality healthcare facilities with modern infrastructure.

