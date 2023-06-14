UrduPoint.com

Minister Says Rescue Relief Department On High Alert Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Minister says rescue relief department on high alert ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that the government has put all the relief and rescue departments on high alert to keep people safe at Keti Bandar (port) ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Talking to a private television channel, she urged the locals to extend cooperation with official teams and shift their families to safer places to avoid any mishaps.

"Biparjoy" may play havoc," she remarked.

To a question, she said there is no direct threat to Karachi city but we have taken all important steps for the safety and security of people.

Meanwhile, Chief Met Office Sardar Sarfraz said that Cyclone would not pose a serious threat to Karachi. However, he said a heavy rain spell could enter to Sindh areas after June 14.

To a question, he said that Cyclone is 380 kilometers away from Karachi coastal belt.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sherry Rehman Alert May June TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

16 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

51 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

1 hour ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

47 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.