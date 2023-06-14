Minister says rescue relief department on high alert ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that the government has put all the relief and rescue departments on high alert to keep people safe at Keti Bandar (port) ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Talking to a private television channel, she urged the locals to extend cooperation with official teams and shift their families to safer places to avoid any mishaps.

"Biparjoy" may play havoc," she remarked.

To a question, she said there is no direct threat to Karachi city but we have taken all important steps for the safety and security of people.

Meanwhile, Chief Met Office Sardar Sarfraz said that Cyclone would not pose a serious threat to Karachi. However, he said a heavy rain spell could enter to Sindh areas after June 14.

To a question, he said that Cyclone is 380 kilometers away from Karachi coastal belt.