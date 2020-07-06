UrduPoint.com
Minister Says Rs 8bln Allocated For Better Healthcare Facilities

Mon 06th July 2020

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that construction of mother and child hospitals will help ensure better healthcare facilities for children and mothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that construction of mother and child hospitals will help ensure better healthcare facilities for children and mothers.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Monday.

She said that under Prime Minister's health initiatives, a hefty amount of Rs 8 billion would be spent on revamping the government hospitals in eight districts.

The minister said that facilities would be ensured for the health sector through setting up new hospitals.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed development work on various health projects in the province while Development Additional Secretary Omar Farooq briefed the minister about mother and child hospitals and revamping of hospitals under Prime Minister Health initiatives.

