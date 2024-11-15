Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and the Federal Secretary for Human Rights Allah Dino Khowaja on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary.

In his message, the minister highlighted Baba Guru Nanak's enduring legacy of promoting love, compassion and equality, which aligns with Pakistan's vision of fostering interfaith harmony and inclusivity. He reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities, ensuring they can practice their faith freely and with dignity.

The secretary emphasized the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen minority protections through landmark initiatives such as the National Commission for the Rights of Minorities and comprehensive legal reforms.

Notable measures include facilitating Sikh pilgrims with free online visa services, improving facilities at religious sites and allocating special quotas for minority representation in national events.

They reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to promoting religious freedom, ensuring equitable opportunities for all, and celebrating the diversity that strengthens the nation. They expressed hope that the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak would continue to inspire unity and respect among all communities.