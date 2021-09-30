UrduPoint.com

Minister Seeks Action Against Reported Cutting Of Trees

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities, Boards and Environment Muhammad Ismail Rahu took notice of reported cutting of trees in and around the area of Pakistan Steel Mills and directed the officials concerned to initiate action in this regard.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister called upon the Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and Deputy Commissioner Malir to take action against those who were involved in cutting of trees. No one would be forgiven and case would also be registered, he added.

He observed that cutting of trees was detrimental to the environment because trees restore life by providing us the fresh air in which we breathe.

