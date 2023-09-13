Minister seeks media role to counter negative agenda of hostile elements

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeque Ahmad on Wednesday urged the media and religious scholars to play their due role in countering the negative agenda of hostile elements poised to disrupt peace in the country

Anti-state elements are trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of this country through different tactics, he said while talking to ptv.

He said the government was organizing the conferences in major cities to promote interfaith harmony, peace, and tolerance, he said.

The Hindu, Sikh, Christian, and Muslim communities are participating in these conferences to spread the message of peace, tolerance, and harmony among the masses, he remarked.

Commenting on the Jaranwala tragedy, he said, the state was responsible for protecting the life and property of every citizen.

He said the print and electronic media should come forward to create awareness among youth for the bright future of Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan had the full potential to make progress in every field and that it was the responsibility of every citizen to play a constructive role in the peace and prosperity of this country.