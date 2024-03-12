Open Menu

Minister Seeks Plan To Increase Fish Farming

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has sought a plan to increase fish farming and shrimp production in the province.

On the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister, she chaired a meeting to task the fisheries department for promoting fish trading in the province here on Tuesday.

The meeting also discussed various models, timelines, casting, and the pros and cons of new projects. Directives were issued to gather data on fish farming from successful neighboring countries including Singapore and the UAE.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that it is the mission of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to bring progress to every sector in Punjab.

Meetings will be held with experts from other countries and Pakistani companies engaged in fish farming to increase production, she added.

She emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to promote fish farming and trading. Projects are being initiated to increase production in shrimp farming in accordance with the directives of the chief minister, and the best international technologies will be utilized, she said. Consultations and technical assistance will be sought from friendly countries with higher yields, the senior minister said.

