Minister Seeks Progress Report On Restoration Of Student Unions In Universities

Published November 25, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Friday sought from all the universities of the province, progress report on the restoration of student unions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Friday sought from all the universities of the province, progress report on the restoration of student unions.

According to a official document, the provincial minister noted that Sindh assembly had passed the Sindh Student Union Bill 2019 in February this year for restoration of student bodies and later it came into force as an Act of legislature on March 02, this year after assent of the governor.

The act required that all educational institutions formulate regulations and procedures for the conduct of the student union within two months of enforcement of the Act.

The minister directed that all the universities should report the progress regarding the implementation of Sindh Student Union Act and clarify why the provisions of the Act had not been implemented in the universities yet.

He also urged other provinces to open the doors for restoration of student union like Sindh. Ismail Rahu said that the act was applicable to public as well as private universities and elections of student unions would be held in all public and private universities of Sindh very soon.

He also called an important meeting of all the universities of Sindh on Monday, November 28 to review progress on restoration of student union among other issues, the statement said, adding that vice chancellors of all the universities would present the progress report in the meeting.

