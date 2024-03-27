Minister seeks report of roads from KPHA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Shakil Ahmad has sought report of roads from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (KPHA) and directed to increase revenue generation.

He was chairing a briefing about KPHA here Wednesday which was also attended by Secretary Communication, Idrees Marwat, Managing Director, Asad Ali, Director Technical, Azmat Ullah and other concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, provincial minister also directed to ensure transparency in tax collection system and measures to increase annual revenue. He also sought repot of roads within 16 days and directed completion of ongoing projects ensuring quality standard.

Provincial minister also pointed out impacts of overloading on roads and stressed to take measures for controlling overloading. He directed officials to avoid release of amount to contractors without conducting material lab tests.