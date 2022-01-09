Minister seeks report on fire incident at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has sought a complete report on fire incident at Mayo Hospital here on Sunday.

The health minister has sought detailed findings from MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar.

As per initial reports everyone around was reported safe. By the timely support of Rescue team, fire was controlled, the minister said.